Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 27.81 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 27.11 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 26.94 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 23.91 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 20.42 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 20.58 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 23.82 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 15, 2024, is 28.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 30.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.49 °C and 27.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

