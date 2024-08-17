Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 28.26 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 25.58 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 22.1 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 22.46 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 20.42 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 28.81 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 26.6 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 17, 2024, is 26.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.05 °C and 27.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.13 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.