Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.17 °C and 19.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 15.34 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 18.13 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 16.90 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 16.69 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 16.75 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 17.69 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 18.46 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

