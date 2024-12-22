Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.79 °C and 18.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days: Uttarakhand weather update on December 22, 2024 The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 22, 2024, is 15.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.05 °C and 18.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.79 °C and 18.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 15.72 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 17.32 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 16.58 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 16.83 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 17.89 Scattered clouds December 28, 2024 18.97 Few clouds December 29, 2024 19.13 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.