Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.98 °C and 17.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 30, 2024 12.50 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 15.56 Scattered clouds January 1, 2025 16.24 Overcast clouds January 2, 2025 17.13 Few clouds January 3, 2025 18.24 Few clouds January 4, 2025 20.37 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 21.26 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.6 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.94 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.21 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.39 °C Sky is clear

