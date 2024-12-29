Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 29, 2024, is 12.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.27 °C and 16.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.98 °C and 17.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 30, 2024
|12.50
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|15.56
|Scattered clouds
|January 1, 2025
|16.24
|Overcast clouds
|January 2, 2025
|17.13
|Few clouds
|January 3, 2025
|18.24
|Few clouds
|January 4, 2025
|20.37
|Broken clouds
|January 5, 2025
|21.26
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
