Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 24, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 24, 2025, is 17.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.86 °C and 21.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on February 24, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.32 °C and 23.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 25, 202517.55Sky is clear
February 26, 202521.54Overcast clouds
February 27, 202520.71Light rain
February 28, 202520.32Moderate rain
March 1, 202510.94Moderate rain
March 2, 202517.70Moderate rain
March 3, 202520.50Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.51 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.19 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.7 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru28.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.65 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.01 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.03 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On