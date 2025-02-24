Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 24, 2025, is 17.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.86 °C and 21.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.32 °C and 23.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 17.55 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 21.54 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 20.71 Light rain February 28, 2025 20.32 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 10.94 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 17.70 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 20.50 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



