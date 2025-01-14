Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 14, 2025, is 14.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.81 °C and 18.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.25 °C and 20.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 15, 2025
|14.66
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.17
|Scattered clouds
|January 17, 2025
|15.24
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|16.74
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|18.89
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.54
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.01
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025
