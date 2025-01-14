Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 14, 2025, is 14.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.81 °C and 18.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:33 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.25 °C and 20.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 14.66 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 18.17 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 15.24 Light rain January 18, 2025 16.74 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 18.89 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.54 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 22.01 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.54 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.14 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.04 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.