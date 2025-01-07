Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 7, 2025, is 14.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.14 °C and 18.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.99 °C and 19.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 8, 2025
|14.01
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|17.46
|Scattered clouds
|January 10, 2025
|17.76
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|19.45
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|18.04
|Light rain
|January 13, 2025
|17.02
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|15.56
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.