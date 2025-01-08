Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 8, 2025, is 15.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.35 °C and 19.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:28 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.08 °C and 19.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 15.25 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 17.96 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 19.66 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 18.46 Light rain January 13, 2025 15.48 Light rain January 14, 2025 16.24 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 17.75 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



