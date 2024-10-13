Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 13, 2024, is 21.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.11 °C and 26.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.3 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|23.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|23.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|25.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|24.45 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|24.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|24.18 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|23.76 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
