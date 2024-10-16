Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 16, 2024, is 20.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 25.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.64 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 17, 2024
|23.25 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|23.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|24.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|24.05 °C
|Light rain
|October 21, 2024
|24.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|25.13 °C
|Light rain
|October 23, 2024
|25.88 °C
|Sky is clear
