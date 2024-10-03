Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
Oct 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 3, 2024, is 25.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 28.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.12 °C and 27.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.12 °C and 27.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 4, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|26.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 6, 2024
|26.36 °C
|Light rain
|October 7, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Light rain
|October 8, 2024
|26.63 °C
|Light rain
|October 9, 2024
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|26.05 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
SHARE
Copy