Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 27.0 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 26.6 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 26.36 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 26.12 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 26.63 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 26.29 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 26.05 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.95 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.82 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 3, 2024, is 25.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 28.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.12 °C and 27.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear.

