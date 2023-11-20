Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami; rescue ops enter Day 9

Efforts to rescue the 41 construction workers trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi are being carried out at a war footing on the ninth day. The workers have been trapped behind a huge mound of debris for around 216 hours since November 12. As the rescue operations hit a snag on Sunday, the evacuation process is expected to take another four to five days, according to reports.

Here are the top updates on the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse:

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone to take stock of the rescue operations. According to a statement by the CMO, PM Modi assured that all necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Centre, and said that it is “necessary to maintain the morale of the trapped workers”. The CM also assured that the workers will be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between central and state agencies. Assuring the families of the trapped workers that they will be rescued soon, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said officials have been asked to stay in touch with the relatives of the trapped workers so that they do not face any inconvenience. The Uttarakhand government will bear the travel, food and lodging expenses of relatives of the 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district for over a week. International tunnelling and underground space association president Arnold Dix conducted a survey at the collapse site on Monday to aid in the rescue efforts. Dix specialises in underground and transportation infrastructure - from construction risk to more technical issues associated with the actual safety performance from an operational safety perspective, reported ANI. According to reports, a five-point plan has been designed to rescue the trapped workers, which includes drilling from three sides of the hill to build a tunnel for the safe return of the workers. While the state government and Centre are making all efforts to provide the trapped workers with food, water, and medical supplies, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is creating another six-inch pipeline to give them supplies. For this pipeline, 39 meters out of 60 metres of drilling work has been completed. Meanwhile, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has started working on another vertical pipeline for the supply of essential items.

Uttarkashi: Security personnel and others at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside.(PTI)

(With inputs from agencies)

