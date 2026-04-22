V. Senthil Balaji shifted to Coimbatore South as DMK targets stronghold in 2026 assembly polls

V Senthil Balaji is a prominent political figure from Tamil Nadu. Over the years, he has built a strong electoral record, particularly in Karur, where he won multiple Assembly elections across party lines.

V. Senthil Balaji, a prominent political figure from Tamil Nadu(X)

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For the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has nominated Senthil Balaji as its candidate for the Coimbatore South constituency. This represents a significant change for the party since it is moving away from its usual stronghold of Karur to contest the election. This move is seen as an attempt by the party to strengthen its position in an important urban seat where it faces strong competition from the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

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5 Key Facts about V Senthil Balaji

V. Senthil Balaji made his electoral debut in 2006, winning the Karur constituency as a representative of the AIADMK. In 2011, he won the election again, but this time with a stronger margin, and later became a member of the Cabinet, holding the position of Transport Minister in the state.

AIADMK. In 2011, he won the election again, but this time with a stronger margin, and later became a member of the Cabinet, holding the position of Transport Minister in the state. Born on October 21, 1975, in Rameswarapatti near Karur, V. Senthil Balaji comes from an agricultural family. He completed his schooling in Karur and later joined a Bachelor of Commerce course at Government Arts College, but left it midway to focus on politics, beginning his political journey at a young age.

Balaji’s political career saw a major shift in 2017 when he was expelled from the AIADMK and later joined the DMK. After rejoining the party in the presence of M. K. Stalin, he was appointed as the Karur district secretary and went on to win the Aravakurichi by-election in 2019, marking a successful comeback.

M. K. Stalin, he was appointed as the Karur district secretary and went on to win the Aravakurichi by-election in 2019, marking a successful comeback. In 2023, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his time as Transport Minister. He was later granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2024 after spending over a year in custody, while the case is still under trial.

Even though the legal case is still ongoing against him, V. Senthil Balaji resumed political activity by being re-appointed to his cabinet position in Tamil Nadu. His political journey remains closely watched as legal proceedings continue alongside his public role.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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