Vaccination for 15-18 age group: CoWin registration set to begin from today

India is all set to begin CoWin registrations for the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 years from Saturday. The government has said both walk-in and online registration will be available for vaccination of children, who would start getting doses against Covid-19 on January 3.

While the CoWin registrations will begin from Saturday, the onsite registration will commence from the day of vaccination i.e. January 3 itself.

According to the government's guidelines, children can book slots on the CoWin app using their ID cards from January 1.

Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, had earlier said that besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

On Tuesday, Union health secretary chaired a workshop through video conference with all states and union territories (UTs) to review the rollout of vaccination for the age group 15-18 and precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories - healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW), and those in the 60 age group who have co-morbidity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on December 25, 2021, announced that children aged 15-18 years will begin getting a vaccine against Covid-19 from January 3, 2022, and healthcare and frontline workers will start receiving precautionary doses from January 10.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which has been granted approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in the age group between 12 and 18 years, is the only vaccine available for children.

The Centre has also advised states to establish separate dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centers for kids aged 15-18 while a separate vaccination team and separate queues to be maintained at all other CVCs.