Vaccination of 18-44 age group will not start on May 1 in Karnataka: Minister

“We are yet to receive any exact details on delivery of vaccines from Serum Institute of India (SII). So, we will not be able to commence vaccination for people between 18-44 from tomorrow [May 1],” health minister K Sudhakar said
By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 05:52 PM IST
People await to register themselves to be inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on March 1. (File photo)

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will not commence on Saturday as per schedule in Karnataka, state health minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

“We are yet to receive any exact details on delivery of vaccines from Serum Institute of India (SII). So, we will not be able to commence vaccination for people between 18-44 from tomorrow [May 1],” Sudhakar said on Friday.

SII manufactures Covishield, the mainstay of India’s vaccination programme.

Karnataka has placed an order for 10 million doses of Covishield valued 400 crore. It has so far received over 9.9 million doses and inoculated more than 9.3 million, according to government data. The state has around 590,000 doses left, which the government plans to use for vaccinating people aged above 45.

Sudhakar there are over 30 million people in the 18-44 age group in the state and the government will announce the dates of vaccination for it once it has more clarity on the delivery of doses from SII.

Registration for the third phase of the immunisation drive for people aged between 18 and 44 began on Wednesday. Other states have also signalled vaccines may not be immediately available because of a shortage of stocks and delay in order deliveries.

Officials across states told HT on Thursday that the doses would not be available by May 1, as did private hospitals. Only three of 16 state governments contacted by HT on Tuesday said they expected at least some doses to start arriving by the end of the first week of May.

The Delhi government on Friday announced it too will be unable to launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group as per schedule from Saturday as it has no doses for it.

