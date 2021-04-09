Home / India News / Vaccine shortage not 'festival': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi's Tika Utsav
india news

Vaccine shortage not 'festival': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi's Tika Utsav

The Congress leader squarely put the blame of vaccine shortage being reported from some states on India's vaccine export.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday commented on the ongoing debate of vaccine shortage.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said vaccine shortage in the country is a serious issue and not a festival, in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to observe 'Tika Utsav' from April 11 to 14.

Blaming India's vaccine export for the shortage, the Congress leader said the Centre should support all states without any bias. "We all have to work towards defeating the pandemic," the Congress leader said.

On Wednesday, after the Maharashtra government said its vaccine stock would soon get over, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan dismissed the complaint and said it was a tactic to divert attention from the state's failure in managing the pandemic situation.

The controversy over vaccine shortage soon snowballed into a Centre versus non-BJP states debate as Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh leaders alleged that the health minister singled out these two states as they are not BJP ruled.

As Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope questioned why Gujarat got almost an equal amount of vaccine doses despite its population and infection rate being lesser than that of Maharashtra, Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said both Maharashtra and Rajasthan have been allocated the highest number of doses, and both are ruled by non-BJP parties.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The long, rocky and uncertain story of India-Pakistan peacemaking

'Fatality rate witnessing downward trend': Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

'Bound to affect kids' mental health': Priyanka Gandhi on exams during Covid

India administers over 94 mn Covid vaccine doses; 43 mn doses in stock

Holding a meeting of the chief ministers of all states and Union territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is no need to panic as Centre will be replenishing the stocks continuously.

Urging states to get maximum people inoculated, PM Modi said states should observe a 'vaccine festival' between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. April 11 is also the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, PM Modi said urging youngsters to help those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP