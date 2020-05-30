e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vaccine to prevent Covid-19 will take long time to be ready: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Vaccine to prevent Covid-19 will take long time to be ready: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was speaking in a webinar on ‘Pharma and Healthcare’s New Normal: Engaging With Customers in Uncertain Times; Business Model Post-COVID-19’, organised by CorpGini.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 17:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Impetus given to the IT sector needs to be given to the healthcare sector to create additional infrastructure, she added.
Impetus given to the IT sector needs to be given to the healthcare sector to create additional infrastructure, she added.(HT Photo)
         

A safe Vaccine to prevent COVID-19 could take a very long time to be ready, so there is a need to deal with the pandemic for next few years and invest more in healthcare, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Saturday.

She was speaking in a webinar on ‘Pharma and Healthcare’s New Normal: Engaging With Customers in Uncertain Times; Business Model Post-COVID-19’, organised by CorpGini.

“...We believe that it will take a very long time before you can actually have a safe vaccine that can be accessible to the entire country. We must understand that vaccine development is a very complex process. Shortest time taken for any vaccine is not less than 4 years,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Trying to develop vaccine in less than a year is a very daunting and almost impossible task. Vaccine development involves a large number of processes to establish the safety, efficacy and endurance of the vaccine, she added.

“We need to deal with this pandemic for the next few years before we really get a reliable vaccine... We need to invest much more in healthcare. If this pandemic has exposed one ugly truth about every country, not just India, it is about the appalling state of public and primary healthcare, appalling state of under investing in healthcare,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Healthcare is a capital intensive sector, it is a skill intensive sector, it is a employment generation sector, she added.

“There needs to be a very systematic data led approach to see how can we deal with the infection and keep people safe,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.

This is one opportunity for us to invest in healthcare infrastructure, because this what will save India and the world, she added.

In similar vein, Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy said: “This pandemic has clearly shown us the need for medical infrastructure. There needs to be an investment in healthcare, not only in infrastructure but also in skilling”.

Impetus given to the IT sector needs to be given to the healthcare sector to create additional infrastructure, she added.

We hope the government considers healthcare as next IT sector, Reddy said.

tags
top news
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30: MHA
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan says lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In