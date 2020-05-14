Vande Bharat Mission: 312 passengers from Philippines, US land in Hyderabad

india

As part of the biggest ever off- shore evacuation drive of stranded Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission,two Air India flights with 149 and 163 passengers from Manila and Washington respectively landed here on Thursday, airport sources said.

The national carrier, Air India flight AI 1612, from Manila in Philippines arrived via Delhi at the Hyderabad international airport at 1.58 AM, whileAI 104 flight from Washington via Delhi landed at 8.22 AM.

The passengers of both the flights were serviced through the fully sanitized international arrivals of the main passenger terminal of the airport, they said.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal, sources added.

All the passengers and cabin crew were brought from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 people each.

Each passenger or crew member was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under the supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) prior to Immigration formalities.

After the screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance, they said.