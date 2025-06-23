Vande Bharat passenger thrashed for refusing seat to BJP MLA, video goes viral

A video of a passenger being thrashed on a New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, is going viral, and has sparked a political controversy. The passenger was allegedly thrashed by BJP MLA Rajeev Singh and his supporters for refusing to switch seats. A man was seen getting thrashed on a Vande Bharat train. (Source: Screengrab/X@SupriyaShrinate)(Social media)

The video going viral showed a passenger sitting on the front-most seat of the train coach, being beaten up by some men.

"BJP MLA @rajeevsinghmla got a passenger beaten up by his goons for not giving him a window seat in the train. MLA ji is said to be close to Prime Minister Modi and Shah Saheb," wrote Congress leader Supriya Shrinate as she shared the clip.

BJP has not commented on the incident yet.

Another clip going viral on social media showed blood stains on the passenger's T-shirt as he wiped his nose seating on the train.

Hindustan Times couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the clips.

The incident took place last week on Thursday, and according to a PTI report, apart from switching seats, the scuffle also stemmed from objectionable sitting posture inside the train.

A non-cognizable report (NCR) has been lodged by Rajeev Singh in connection with the incident, in which he has alleged that the passenger had behaved in an indecent manner and when objected to, also misbehaved with the MLA's family.

Rajeev Singh said he was travelling with his wife and son. The co-passenger called others when the train reached the Jhansi station, who also behaved abusively, Rajeev Singh alleged.

As of Friday, no complaint was received by the passenger who was assaulted, and police will only proceed with further action once a formal complaint is made by the second party.

(With inputs from PTI)