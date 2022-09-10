Vande Bharat train gets safety nod, likely to be flagged off on September 30

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat high-speed train is likely to be inaugurated later this month as it has already completed its 20-day trial run and received the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) approval, officials familiar with the development said.

“With the CRS clearance last week and completion of its trial run on Friday, Vande Bharat 2 (VB2) is now ready for operations,” said a senior Railways official, adding the newest train is likely to be flagged off on September 30.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that the semi high-speed train VB2 will achieve the speed of 100kmph in 52 seconds as compared to the train’s earlier version which attained the same speed in 54.6 seconds.

The VB2 train will run at a maximum speed of 180kmph as against the current version VB1 that operates at a maximum speed of 160kmph, the minister added.

VB2 is likely to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and it will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior officials said.

The train was rolled out from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on August 12 and contains several innovative features.

According to a statement from the national transporter, VB2 will be equipped with more advancements and improved features, less weight of 392 tonnes instead of 430 tonnes and on board Wi-Fi. Passengers will be able to enjoy content on demand.

The VB2 will have bigger televisions and will have 15% more energy efficient air conditioners with dust-free clean air cooling of traction motors — making the travel more comfortable, said the Railways.

VB1 did not have recliner seats, but seats of VB2 will be reclinable for all class passengers. “The seats, currently chair cars, will be advanced and made into sleeper cars in the new generation VB trains,” a Railways official said, adding that the new train “will also have automatic opening of doors, comfortable space in the driver’s cabin for the loco pilots to operate and differently abled-friendly toilets”.