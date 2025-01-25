Vande Bharat train passes through world's highest bridge in first J&K trial run | Watch

A Vande Bharat Express crossed the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi as it completed the first trial run in the union territory, arriving from Katra to Srinagar's Nowgam station at 11:30 am on Saturday. A Vande Bharat Express train completed it's first trial run in Jammu and Kashmir(Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

After a brief stop at Srinagar station, the train continued its trial run to Budgam station. The train on it's journey crossed through the world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge in Reasi, which falls on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

The train, which has been specially designed for the climate in Kashmir has been launched to enhance rail connectivity and connect the region to the rest of India. A large crowd of people, including railway officials, were seen cheering and chanting slogans as the train pulled up to the station.

Key features

The Vande Bharat Express was designed for Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winters in June 2024, with advanced heating systems to prevent freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks. It also boasts warm air circulation for the vacuum system and optimal air-brake functioning, even during sub-zero temperatures.

The train also has embedded heating elements in the windshield to automatically defrost the driver's lookout glass, ensuring clear visibility during harsh winters.

The Vande Bharat Express also comes equipped with all the amenities in other Vande Bharat trains such as fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets, and more.

USBRL project

The Indian Railways have completed 272 kilometers of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and conducted six trial runs across various sections of the track.

The country’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad bridge is also part of the USBRL, and is one of the two highest railway bridges of the world, along with the Chenab bridge.

A single pylon of the bridge rises 331 meters above the riverbed, with the pylon itself reaching 191 meters above its foundation. The entire bridge is 473.25 meters in length as well.