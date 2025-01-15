Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Trial run of Vande Bharat Sleeper on Wed

ByShashank Rao
Jan 15, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Mumbai is all set to get a Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The trial run will take place on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Mumbai Central route. A prototype of the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 7.15 am on Wednesday and arrive at Mumbai Central at 12.40 pm, after covering a distance of 540 km in 5 hours and 25 minutes.

MUMBAI: Mumbai is all set to get a Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The trial run will take place on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Mumbai Central route. A prototype of the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 7.15 am on Wednesday and arrive at Mumbai Central at 12.40 pm, after covering a distance of 540 km in 5 hours and 25 minutes. It will halt for 2-5 minutes during this journey.

Sources said that once the train pulls in to Mumbai Central station, engineers will check the 16-car train and clean it, before it departs at 1.45 pm. It will reach Ahmedabad at 6.54 pm. “We are carrying out a Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train at a speed of 130 kmph between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central,” said a senior WR official. The COCR test is carried out to certify the train’s speed.

The train’s 16 coaches are divided into three classes: AC 1st Class, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier, with a total capacity of 1,128 passengers.

Earlier this month, the Vande Bharat Sleeper achieved 180 kmph many times during its trial run in Rajasthan. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had shared a video on his ‘X’ handle, where he held up a glass of water that did not spill despite the train traveling at 180 kmph.

Sources said the Vande Bharat Sleeper has crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall for a safe ride. It has automatic doors, cushioned berths, and onboard WiFi.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025
