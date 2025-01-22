Vantara to shelter 20 elephants rescued from exploitative logging industry

Vantara, a renowned rescue center for captive elephants and other wild animals, is preparing to provide a sanctuary for 20 elephants rescued from the exploitative logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh. The rescue, approved by a High-Powered Committee established by the Tripura High Court and supervised by the Supreme Court, marks a significant step toward a future of compassion and freedom for these majestic creatures. The elephants have endured years of abuse and forced labor.

The elephants, including 10 males, 8 females, 1 sub-adult, and 1 calf, have endured years of abuse and forced labor in the logging industry. Upon arrival at Vantara, they will live chain-free in an environment that mirrors their natural habitat, where they will no longer be subjected to the harsh conditions of labor or captivity. This includes elephants such as Laxmi, a 10-year-old sub-adult who suffers from deep, untreated wounds and painful ear injuries, and Maya, a 2-year-old calf who was rescued with her mother, Rongmoti, both victims of the grueling logging work.

One particularly heart-wrenching case is Ramu, a bull elephant who was found heavily restrained during his musth period, resulting in severe physical and psychological distress. Another bull, Babulal, suffered from a broken and bleeding tail after an altercation with a wild bull, a consequence of his inability to defend himself due to years of captivity. These elephants, like so many others, have been stripped of their natural instincts and subjected to unimaginable suffering for the sake of labor.

Future of care and compassion

Beyond the rescue of these 20 elephants, the initiative brings new opportunities for the former owners, mahouts, and their families. The individuals who once participated in the exploitation of these animals will now be trained in humane, scientifically backed methods of elephant care, giving them the tools for a new livelihood and ensuring the animals receive the compassionate care they deserve. The mahouts and caregivers will be supported through an intensive training program, empowering them to provide lifelong care for the elephants.

The project, compliant with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, has secured the necessary approvals from both the Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh Forest Departments. To ensure a safe journey, the elephants will be transported in specially designed elephant ambulances, with Maya traveling alongside her mother, Rongmoti.

Team of experts to oversee

The transfer operation will be managed by a dedicated team of over 200 experts, including veterinarians, paravets, senior caretakers, and ambulance drivers from Vantara. They will ensure that the elephants are transported safely and according to strict welfare standards, with adherence to animal welfare regulations throughout the journey.

With the logging industry’s use of elephants declining following a ban on wood logging, the future of privately owned elephants in Arunachal Pradesh has been called into question. Tabang Jamoh, Divisional Forest Officer of Namsai, confirmed that the province is home to an active breeding population of around 200 captive elephants. While the decline in demand for elephants in forestry has been positive, the need for better welfare standards is urgent. The Supreme Court-directed transfer of these 20 elephants to Vantara is expected to lead the way in improving the living conditions of captive elephants across India.

Dr Sorang Tadap, a Veterinary Officer at Itanagar Biological Park, highlighted the severity of health issues often faced by captive elephants, including injuries, arthritis, and psychological trauma. Many of these issues stem from the abusive practices of the logging industry. The establishment of Vantara as a dedicated sanctuary offering advanced medical care is seen as a critical step forward in improving the lives of rescued elephants.

Chow Thamasala Mein, one of the elephant owners, shared his satisfaction with the shift in how elephants are treated: “With wood logging banned, we no longer wish to use our elephants for such labor. We are pleased they will now live a life of care at Vantara. This initiative also provides stable jobs and a steady income for our families, securing a brighter future for our children.”

The transfer of these elephants from the exploitative logging industry to a sanctuary is not only a victory for animal welfare but also for the communities involved. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, one where compassion and sustainable livelihoods go hand in hand, offering both a better future for the elephants and the people who once worked alongside them.