Varanasi landlord faces action for renting flat to Chinese tourist

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:42 IST

A landlord who rented his flat to a Chinese tourist but did not inform authorities as is mandatory under the Foreigners’ Registration Act now faces possible action for failing to comply with regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Zhou Juhua (31), a native of Hunan in China has been living in a flat in an apartment complex in in Varanasi’s Saket Nagar Colony since March 22.

Police said that Zhou arrived in Varanasi in the last week of January and stayed in a hotel in the Dashashwamedh Ghat area till March 21. Through her tourist guide, the woman contacted Sambhav Chaturvedi, a flat owner for taking an apartment on rent. Chaturvedi did not submit the details of the foreigner to the foreigners’ registration authorities within 24 hours of her arrival at his premises.

He said he gave the flat on rent to her after her guide narrated her problems. The landlord said he could not inform the police because he is stuck in Patna due to the lockdown.

Station officer Lanka, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari said the local intelligence unit (LIU) informed them about the Chinese woman on Monday following which the police went for an inspection.

“The Chinese woman has been found living in the flat. She is still there. The flat owner didn’t inform authorities that he gave his flat on rent to a Chinese woman. Action would be taken against the flat owner as per instruction by senior officers,” he said.

An intelligence officer who did not wish to be named said that a case would be registered against the flat owner.

Police said the woman’s visa is still valid.