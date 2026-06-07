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Varanasi Municipal Corporation makes phased plan to relocate meat and fish markets to outskirts

In the first phase, five strategic locations, Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur, have been identified to host these markets.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 05:32 pm IST
ANI |
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In a significant policy shift aimed at streamlining urban infrastructure and public convenience, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has announced a phased plan to relocate all meat, fish, and poultry shops from within city limits to designated areas on the outskirts.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation moves to relocate meat, fish markets in phased manner(Representative Image/ Unsplash)

The decision was formalised during a general house meeting chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari at the historic Town Hall in Maidagin.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal outlined the roadmap for the transition. In the first phase, five strategic locations, Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur, have been identified to host these markets. The move follows long-standing discussions regarding urban sanitation, zoning, and the challenges faced by traders during specific religious periods, such as the month of Shravan.

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The corporation also took decisive action on several other fronts to enhance the city's development. Mayor Tiwari directed the immediate auction of approximately 40,000 cubic meters of soil extracted from the Jal Kal settling tank to boost municipal revenue.

This action reinforced the Municipal Corporation's "No Fuel Day" initiative, observed every Saturday in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call for environmental conservation and the reduction of carbon footprints.

The meeting served as a forum for intense debate on urban welfare, with councillors highlighting issues ranging from encroachment on local ponds and door-to-door garbage collection to ensuring water connectivity in the city's newly expanded wards.

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By balancing heritage preservation with modern infrastructure needs, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation aims to create a more organised and environmentally conscious future for the Kashi region.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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