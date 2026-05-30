From temple towns to mountain monasteries: Here’s a year-round spiritual travel calendar across India and beyond

Spiritual tourism is witnessing a strong resurgence in India, evolving beyond traditional pilgrimage into a broader travel trend centred around faith, culture, heritage and meaningful experiences. Today's travellers are increasingly seeking journeys that offer spiritual fulfilment while enabling deeper connections with local traditions, festivals, history and communities. Spiritual tourism is witnessing strong momentum across India, driven by travellers seeking journeys that offer a deeper sense of meaning, connection and cultural discovery. (Unsplash)

SOTC Travel has shared with HT Lifestyle a curated month-wise calendar of spiritual destinations and pilgrimage circuits across India and neighbouring countries. ​Also read | From the Himalayas to Mount Kilimanjaro: 5 international treks that will completely change the way you travel

Mr SD Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel, said: "Spiritual tourism is witnessing strong momentum across India, driven by travellers seeking journeys that offer a deeper sense of meaning, connection and cultural discovery.”

“While pilgrimage remains at the heart of these experiences, spiritual tourism is increasingly becoming a year-round travel consideration, with travellers planning visits around temple circuits, sacred routes, religious festivals, and pilgrimage seasons across the country, combining faith with local culture, heritage, and immersive exploration,” he added.