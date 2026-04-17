Amarnath Yatra sees 25,000+ registrations as J-K chief secretary reviews preparations

Amid heavy rush at registration counters in Jammu, over 25,000 pilgrims have so far enrolled for the annual yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine, located at an altitude of 3,880 metres in the Himalayan ranges of south Kashmir. Jammu: People wait in a queue to register ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2026, at PNB Bank Branch, in Jammu, J&K, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (PTI)

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday reviewed arrangements for the yatra and set June 20 as the deadline for putting key facilities in place.

The registration for the 57-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine began on April 15, drawing enthusiastic devotees in large numbers to bank branches and online platforms.

Officials said more than 25,000 pilgrims have registered over the past two days, including 19,402 registrations on the first day alone.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 3 via the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district -- and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule: All you need to know about dates, registration, routes

Long queues were witnessed at registration counters set up by Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Punjab National Bank in Jammu, with devotees chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bum Bum Bholey" as they waited their turn.

Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) to review arrangements for smooth and safe conduct of the yatra, setting June 20 as the deadline for completion of key facilities.

During the meeting, attended by senior civil and police officials, Dulloo reviewed preparedness across sectors, with focus on ensuring seamless movement of pilgrims along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and both yatra routes, an official spokesperson said.

He directed departments to augment infrastructure in view of the expected increase in pilgrim footfall this year.

Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and CEO, SASB, Dr Mandeep Bhandari, gave a detailed presentation on registration, service arrangements, yatra camps, langar facilities, and essential services.

The Pratham Puja is scheduled for June 29.

The chief secretary directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete snow clearance on all routes by May 15 and ensure road maintenance, slope stabilisation, and restoration of shelter sheds, he said.

The public works department (PWD) was asked to complete macadamisation (paving) of roads around base camps and repair helipads at Neelgrath, Baltal, and Pahalgam.

The disaster management department was tasked with identifying vulnerable zones and operationalising the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Srinagar by June 10.

Departments including rural sanitation, urban local bodies and development authorities were directed to ensure proper sanitation and scientific waste disposal systems along the routes.

The health department was asked to operationalise 100-bed hospitals at Chandanwari and Baltal by June 20 and ensure adequate medical staff and ambulance services, he said.

Authorities also directed departments to ensure adequate water supply, uninterrupted power, robust telecom connectivity, weather forecasting systems, and sufficient availability of essential commodities during the yatra.

Emphasising coordinated efforts, Dulloo said all arrangements must be put in place well in advance to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually-fulfilling pilgrimage for devotees.