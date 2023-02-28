Home / India News / BHU to study past link of PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, birthplace

BHU to study past link of PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, birthplace

BySudhir Kumar
Feb 28, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The new project – titled Relationship Bond between Kashi and Vadnagar Since Ancient Times – was conceptualised by the department of history of arts, BHU.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is putting together a crack team of experts, historians, philosophers and archaeologists for a new project – exploring whether Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, and Gujarat’s Vadnagar town, his place of birth, shared an ancient connection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Also read: 'Before 2014, Modi used to like BBC….': Cong's fresh jibe over BBC row

The new project – titled Relationship Bond between Kashi and Vadnagar Since Ancient Times – was conceptualised by the department of history of arts, BHU. The university has now signed an agreement with the Union ministry of culture and the Gujarat cultural department for the project, said professor Atul Tripathi, head of the department of history at BHU.

“After excavation at Vadnagar, it came to light that area was a major centre of Buddhism. The relation between Kashi and Vadnagar cannot be ruled out as many stupas were found in Vadnagar. Many foreign writers have mentioned Vadnagar in their writings,” said Tripathi.

He said the project will focus on the factors that may have played a crucial role in developing a relationship between Varanasi and Vadnagar around 2,000 years ago.

The four-member team will comprise archeologist Vidula Jaiswal, professor of philosophy at BHU Mukul Raj Mehta, and art historians Tripathi and Lal Ji. More members may be added later. The team will soon visit Vadnagar and try to find evidence of a relation between the two cities since the fifth century.

“We will mainly focus on history, culture and archaeological facts,” said Tripathi, adding that the link between the two cities was established by Buddhist monks.

“Around 1500 to 2000 years ago, Buddhist monks traveled from Sarnath, the place where Buddha preached to his pupils, to Vadnagar via Mathura and Sanchi. There is evidence related to Vadnagar at both these places,” said Tripathi.

At an excavation in Vadnagar over a decade ago, a Buddhist monastery was unearthed.

Principal investigator Prof Mehta said, “Several similarities have been observed in Sarnath and Vadnagar in excavated remains.”

Under the project, different aspects of the excavated remains available in the two cities will be studied from cultural, social, contemporaneous, archeological viewpoint, he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sudhir Kumar

    Sudhir Kumar is Varanasi based senior staff correspondent.He covers all developments, politics, education--primary, secondary and higher -- crime, offbeat, tribes and human angle stories

Topics
narendra modi bhu
narendra modi bhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out