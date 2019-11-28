Varsities cancel semester exams due to heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:01 IST

Due to the heavy rainfall which showered since Wednesday night in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram, Vellore, Thiruvallur and Chennai districts, several universities had cancelled the semester examination slated on Thursday.

District administrations of Vellore including and Kancheepuram had declared holidays for schools and colleges due to the copious rainfall. Kancheepuram district which shares the boundary with Chennai’s suburban had witnessed the torrential downpour.

Tambaram and Selayur, two major localities in the Chennai suburban under Kancheepuram district were highly surrounded with rainwater. After the heavy rain, water had logged on several roads which led to the severe traffic jams in Tambaram.

Rainwater had drained into more than 100 houses in the Tambaram Municipality region. Municipality officials are working on pouring out the rain water.

Madras University had cancelled the university semester examination slated for Monday. “A fresh date will be announced soon,” said K Pandian, Controller of Examination, Madras University.

Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore’s Katpadi has also announced that the examinations were cancelled for Thursday. “Semester exams slated for Thursday will be held on December 2,” Senthil Kumar, COE, Thiruvalluvar University said in a statement.

The regional meteorological department had alerted that Tamil Nadu would get more rainfall from Friday.

“The coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will get heavy rainfall from upcoming Friday. Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Vellore have recorded highest rainfall till Thursday morning,” the meteorological department stated.