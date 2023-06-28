Varsity withdraws circular urging students to not wear black clothes

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Periyar University on Tuesday withdrew its circular issued on June 26 asking students not to wear black clothes during the convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held on June 28. The ceremony at the state-run institution in the state’s Salem district will be presided over by governor R N Ravi.

The circular came at a time when certain groups have announced a black flag protest against the governor in Salem on Wednesday, for acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

On June 26, the Periyar University registrar, K Thangavel, issued a circular directing students not to wear black clothes and bring their mobile phones on the instruction of the Salem police.

The circular went viral on social media on Tuesday, and created a controversy, with several people pointing out that social reformer Periyar- E V Ramasamy, considered the father of the Dravidian movement, always wore black.

After the backlash, the institution decided to withdraw the circular. “Considering the welfare of the students and parents, the above circular is withdrawn by the management,” said a second circular from the Periyar University management on Tuesday.

Reacting to the circular, CPI (M) MP from Madurai, S Venkatesan, said, “I also request the police to advise the governor that he should not wear Sanathana, which was chased away by Periyar.”

The ruling DMK and their allies including the CPI (M) have been constantly criticising the governor for functioning like a representative of the BJP, a party trying to impose sanathana dharma, they have said.

For security reasons, the police have in the past not allowed those wearing black to enter events in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

