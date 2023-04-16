Varun Gandhi files defamation case for ‘derogatory’ remarks against his father

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday filed a defamation case in a local court here against a Varanasi man for allegedly making derogatory remarks on his father on Twitter.

Author Feroze Varun Gandhi (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pilibhit MP on Saturday came to the court premises with three advocates around 3 pm and filed a defamation case before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (II) Abhinav Tiwari.

The court recorded his statement and fixed April 25 as the next date for hearing, an advocate said.

Gandhi in the complaint said that his father Late Sanjay Gandhi was a well known politician of the country and he was respected all over the country and still is today.

Also read: Savarkar's grandson files defamation against Rahul Gandhi. Here's why

He told the court that on March 29, 2023, Vivek Pandey, a resident of Bhojubir of Varanasi district, had made indecent remarks against Sanjay Gandhi through his social media Twitter @vivekkumar IND.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Gandhi, the accused identified himself as the General Secretary of Nationalist Hindu and Kisan Morcha.

Gandhi also said that he was informed about the tweet by the general public during his visit to Bilsanda in Bisalpur area.

The court passed the order to register Gandhi’s complaint and recorded his statement of MP Varun Gandhi posting the matter on April 25.

"If anyone makes derogatory remarks on my father or any elder, I will definitely take legal action against him so that people can learn a lesson. And whatever decision the court takes, it will be accepted," Gandhi said.