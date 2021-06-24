Varun Gandhi slams Twitter's 'woke propaganda' after getting notice

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has now received a notice from Twitter's legal team which said that Twitter received a request from the "Indian Law Enforcement" regarding his Twitter account that it has violated the law(s) of India. "I am certain I have violated no law and that no law agency would have found anything offensive in my tweets," the BJP MP wrote, attaching a screenshot of the notice that he has received.

Varun Gandhi wrote that he is shocked by Twitter's behaviour as it advocated for free expression, but "fails in deed". The MP said that before putting out these tweets, he enquired whether the government has sent any such request, "If Twitter really has received a complaint regarding my content, let it share the said legal notice and its provenance in the interest of transparency," Varun Gandhi wrote.

I have put out these tweets after enquiring from all possible avenues connected with the Indian law enforcement within the Govt. If @Twitter really has received a complaint regarding my content,let it share the said legal notice & its provenance “in the interest of transparency”. — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 24, 2021





In the communication, Twitter said it has not taken any action as Twitter believed in defending and respecting the voice of Twitter users. "It is our policy to notify our users if we receive a legal request from an authorised entity to remove content from their account," Twitter wrote as found in the screenshot that the MP shared.

"For too long now, Twitter has indulged in online bullying of our citizens for their diversity of political views to make us conform with their "woke" propaganda. It should stay a platform, not an ostracizing tribunal. This harassment of Indians will not fly with the law of the land," he wrote.