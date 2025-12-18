VB-G RAM G Bill, that seeks to replace MGNREGA, clears Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA that guarantees employment in rural areas. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)(PTI12_18_2025_000193B)(Sansad TV)

The VB-G RAM G Bill was introduced in the Parliament by Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on December 16.

The proposed legislation aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment every year in rural areas, with the government allocating ₹95,000 crore for the initiative.

The Lok Sabha passed the G RAM G Bill by a voice vote amid a protest by the opposition. Several Opposition MPs entered the well of the House raising slogans against the government, tore copies of the bill and fling it towards the chair.

The opposition, led by the Congress, has claimed that by withdrawing MGNREGA, the NDA government is insulting Mahatma Gandhi and diluting the provisions of the Act.

"The Modi government has not only insulted the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, but has also crushed the right to work, which was instrumental in bringing about socio-economic transformation in India's villages," Kharge said in a post on X.

What is VB-G RAM G Bill?

The VB–G RAM G Bill proposes to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA or Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which provided an employment guarantee for at least 100 days in its initial years. However, states had the authority to increase the 50 days of work, in addition to the guaranteed 100 days. The NDA government also increased the wage days to 150 for ST communities in forest areas.

The new bill, however, provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment, according to a government statement.

Shivraj Chouhan has said that the proposed law will lead to “comprehensive development of villages” and “meant to provide abundant employment to every poor person, uphold their dignity, and offer additional protection to the differently-abled, elderly, women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes”.

The government has earmarked ₹95,000 crore for the initiative.