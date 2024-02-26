What PM Modi said on VD Savarkar's death anniversary: ‘His contributions…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the death anniversary of Hindutva figure VD Savarkar on Monday, praising his steadfast commitment to India's freedom and unity. Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was not only a lawyer but also an activist, writer, and politician. (Hindustan Times)

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur. A prominent advocate of Hindutva ideology, Savarkar passed away in 1966.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

in a post on X, Modi wrote, “Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remembering Savarkar said, “Shraddheya Vinayak Damodar 'Veer' Savarkar exemplified courage and devotion towards Maa Bharti. He was a gifted orator, a revolutionary freedom fighter and a leader of the masses. As we remember the great soul on his punyatithi, let us take inspiration from his tales of bravery and strive to serve Maa Bharti to the best of our abilities.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said, “Paying homage to the spirited revolutionary of the Indian Independence who inspired Indians to join the Freedom Movement, Shri Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary.”

Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was not only a lawyer but also an activist, writer, and politician. He gained prominence for his book "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?", among several others authored by him. Many BJP leaders have hailed him as a significant figure in India's struggle for independence.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X, “Paying homage to an ardent supporter of Hindutva and dedicated freedom fighter, SwatantraVeer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on his SmrutiDin...”

Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma said on X, “On the death anniversary of the great revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji, we honor his immense contributions to India's freedom struggle and nationalist ideology. His legacy continues to inspire generations.”