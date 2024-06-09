Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced; over 48,000 students qualify

Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone has topped the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, with 48,248 candidates qualifying the exam this year. Ved Lahoti

The JEE-advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The students who clear JEE-Mains and meet the cut-off appear in the JEE-advanced exam. The exam was conducted by IIT-Madras this year.

As many as 1,80,200 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced this time, and of them, 48,248 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7,964 are female candidates.

Last year, 43,773 candidates had cleared the exam.

Lahoti secured 355 out of 360 marks and became the all India topper. In fact, the all India rank two candidate Aditya is also from the Delhi zone this year. The third rank is secured by Bhokgalapalli Sandesh from IIT-Madras zone.

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate. She has scored 332 out of 360 marks.

In case of zone wise performance, maximum 10,255 candidates from Delhi zone qualified the exam, followed by IIT-Bombay (9,480), IIT-Kanpur (4,928), and IIT- Bhubaneswar (4,811)

Four out of 10 ten toppers are from IIT-Madras zone and three from IIT-Delhi and Bombay each.

The top 10 candidates included Rhythm Kedia (Roorkee), Putti Kushal Kumar (Madras), Rajdeep Mishra (Bombay), Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel (Bombay), Koduru Tejeswar (Madras), Dhruvin Hemant Doshi (Bombay), and Alladaboina SS DB (Madras)

In the top 500 candidates, 145 from Madras zone, 136 from Bombay zone, 122 from Delhi zone, 48 from Roorkee, 27 from Bhubaneswar, 17 from 1Kanpur, and five from Guwahati.

Describing the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, the organisers this year, IIT-Madras, said that the aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.

Since the qualifying marks for JEE (Advanced) increased this year,, the minimum percentage of marks in each subject for inclusion in rank list also increased.

For instance, for the common rank list, the minimum percentage marks in each subject increased to 8.68% from 6.83% last year. Similarly,for the common rank list, the minimum percentage of aggregate marks has also increased to 30.34% from 23.89% last year.

The qualifying score for JEE (Advanced) for the unreserved category increased to 93.23 this year from 90.7 score last year. Similarly, the cut-off for Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) increased to 79.6 NTA Score from 73.6 NTA score; for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates it has increased to 81.3 from 75.6; for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates to 60 from 51.9; and for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates it has increased to 46.69 from 37.23.