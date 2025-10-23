Vedanta plans ₹1 lakh crore investment in Odisha, announces new ferro-alloy plant

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday met Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi, unveiling his group’s plans to invest around ₹1 lakh crore in the state over the next few years. Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday met Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi.

Among the major announcements is a ₹2,000-crore state-of-the-art ferro-alloy plant in Keonjhar district, apart from two new aluminium parks — one near its existing Jharsuguda facility and the other location to be finalized by the state government — which will manufacture high-grade aluminium alloys for aerospace, electric vehicles, and defence applications.

Vedanta currently operates a 1.8 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda with a 4,900 megawatt (MW) captive power plant, a 3.5 MTPA alumina refinery at Lanjigarh, and chrome and iron ore mines across Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Sundargarh. The company is also setting up a 3 MTPA greenfield aluminium smelter near Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal and a 6 MTPA alumina refinery with a 1.2 MTPA smelter in Rayagada district.

The state government assured full support to Vedanta’s expansion drive, including land allocation and infrastructure facilitation. “This investment will not only accelerate economic growth but also open vast opportunities for our youth and help Odisha achieve a $500 billion economy by 2036,” CM Majhi said after the meeting.

With these projects, Vedanta’s total commitment in Odisha now exceeds ₹1 lakh crore. However, officials in the state’s steel and mines department said Agarwal’s renewed push comes amid growing uncertainty over the company’s access to raw materials from the Sijimali bauxite mine, straddling Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

In March 2023, the Odisha government issued a 50-year mining lease for a proposed bauxite mining project in the Sijimali hills, with the mines extending over an area of 1,549 hectares. After facing setbacks in its plans to mine at the Niyamgiri hills, Vedanta’s interest shifted to Sijimali. The mines have an estimated bauxite reserve of 311 million tonnes. The Sijimali mining project is likely to displace 100 families from 18 villages in the two districts, activists claim.

For Vedanta, securing bauxite from Sijimali is crucial to sustaining operations at its Lanjigarh refinery, which currently relies on imported ore and faces questions of long-term viability.

The company plans to mine about 9 million tonnes of bauxite annually from Sijimali to feed Lanjigarh. But the project has run into resistance, with local protests over forest diversion and community rights.

In July this year, the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change deferred a decision on Vedanta’s proposal to divert 708.2 hectares of forest land for mining after its forest advisory committee flagged “inadequate consideration” of local objections pending before the Orissa High Court.