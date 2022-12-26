Home / India News / Veer Bal Diwas: Significance of the day

Veer Bal Diwas: Significance of the day

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 08:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the programmes on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand national stadium in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
BySaptarshi Das

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 9 January 2022 announced that, starting this year, December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ as a tribute to the courage of the four ‘Sahibzadas’ of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh who attained martyrdom in the 17th Century, particularly his sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were allegedly killed by the Mughals upon the then ruler Aurangzeb’s order.

The prime minister is expected to participate in the programmes on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand national stadium in Delhi, a PMO release said.

According to recorded history, Aurangzeb had captured Anandpur Sahib in present day Punjab in 1704, and following that, food stock started running out. The Sikhs only had one way to get out of this situation – to give up the fortress of Anandpur. Guru Gobind singh gave in to the demands of the Mughals and left the town. However, they had not gone very far when the Mughals broke the truce and went after them.

Guru Gobind Singh’s sons – Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh – were captured and taken to Sirhind in the presence of nawab Wazir Khan, who demanded that they convert to Islam in return for a safe passage. Both of them did not accede to the demands, and were sentenced to death allegedly by being bricked alive.

The site where Guru Gobind Singh’s sons were bricked alive is today known as Fatehgarh Sahib.

Sign out