Vegetable vendor Rameshwar says he got cylinder in Modi scheme: Row over video

Vegetable vendor Rameshwar whose viral video melted many hearts on social media is at the centre of a new controversy after BJP's Amit Malviya shared a clip of a new interview in which Rameshwar said he got free cylinders under PM Modi's scheme. "Rameshwar ji got free gas cylinder from the Modi government under the Ujjwala Yojana...but amidst all this, only Rahul Gandhi exploited his poverty for his political gains," Malviya tweeted and drew flak because it was just a part of the entire interview.

Rahul Gandhi recently hosted vegetable seller Rameshwar for lunch.

Vegetable vendor Rameshwar broke down in front of the camera as he spoke about his hardship owing to the skyrocketing prices of vegetables. The video went viral and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among many other party leaders, shared the video. Rahul Gandhi made a visit to the Azadpur Mandi and then on Monday, the Congress MP met Rameshwar at his residence in Delhi and hosted a lunch for him.

"Rameshwar ji is a lively person! One can see the innate nature of crores of Indians in them. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata'," Rahul Gandhi tweeted after meeting Rameshwar.

As BJP stepped up its attack on Rahul Gandhi for doing politics over Rameshwar's plight, another interview of him surfaced. In the BBC interview, Rameshwar was asked whether he thinks Rahul Gandhi used him as a political tool. "No, he (Rahul Gandhi) can never do that. He can never do that with anyone," Rameshwar said.

Rameshwar was asked whether he received the benefits of any central or state government schemes. To this, Rameshwar said he received free cylinders and his children study at government schools for free, but as a tenant, he has to pay electricity and water bills.

On a question whether he would like to meet PM Modi, Rameshwar said, "I have no problems in meeting with anyone." Then he was further asked whether he thinks PM Modi did nothing for the poor, Rameshwar said he can't say for all. "Maybe some people have benefitted. But I haven't. What can I say?" he said in the interview.

