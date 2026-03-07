Vehicles burnt, roads blocked: Protests in Uttam Nagar after man beaten to death on Holi

As people celebrated Holi on March 4 by throwing colour on each other, tragedy struck 26-year-old Tarun's family in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar as a verbal duel with his neighbours escalated quickly and turned into violent clashes that ultimately ended with his death. Heavy security was witnessed in the Uttam Nagar area to disperse the massive crowd that gathered outside the Uttam Nagar PS in support of Tarun's father, who staged a sit-in protest against the death of his son, allegedly due to a fight during Holi, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) Also read: US pressing Sri Lanka not to repatriate Iranian survivors of sunken Iris Dena frigate: Report While the family is grappling with the loss, massive protests by members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad rocked the area on Friday, blocking traffic for several hours, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources. A car and a motorcycle were also set ablaze by angry protesters. The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station as they demanded strict action against those involved in Tarun's killing, police said.

Dispute over colour balloon turned deadly Tarun succumbed to injuries after a clash between two families, reportedly from different communities, broke out during Holi celebrations on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that the dispute started when an 11-year-old girl was playing Holi from the terrace of a house in the JJ Colony and threw a water balloon at her relatives below. However, the coloured water from the balloon splashed on a woman, triggering an altercation between the two sides. The verbal duel soon escalated into a violent clash and several people on both sides suffered injuries, according to the police. Tarun's grandfather Maan Singh was quoted as saying that the woman began hurling abuses and picked a fight after the colour was splashed on her. Singh was among the family members who sustained injuries in the attack, while Tarun was grievously injured and later died at a hospital during treatment. What the family said Singh said that while it initially appeared that the matter had been resolved, the woman gathered members of her family and the community as well and attacked them while playing Holi. Tarun was attacked when he was returning home, his grandfather said. His uncle, Ramesh, claimed that he had no idea about the dispute. "The moment he entered the street, some eight to 10 people attacked him with sticks, rods and stones. My nephew had no idea about the fight, but he was still attacked. They thrashed him so badly that he died during treatment," Ramesh was quoted as saying. Protest and demand for justice Anguished over Tarun's death, his family members, joined by other local residents, staged protests outside the Uttam Nagar police station on Thursday as they demanded action against the those involved in Tarun's killing.