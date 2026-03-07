US pressing Sri Lanka not to repatriate Iranian survivors of sunken Iris Dena frigate: Report

Days after the US sunk Iranian warship Iris Dena international waters off Sri Lankan coast, Washington is reportedly asking the Sri Lankan government not to repatriate the survivors from the Iranian warship. It has also asked Sri Lanka to not send back the crew of another Iranian ship that is in Sri Lankan custody, Reuters reported, citing an internal State Department cable. Track updates on Iran US conflict Sri Lankan Navy sailors take one of the injured Iranian sailors from IRIS Dena warship to hospital after their ship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 4, 2026. (AP)

An Iranian naval vessel was sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka by a US submarine or torpedo on Wednesday, following which the Sri Lankan authorities launched a rescue operation and rescued at least 87 bodies. Thirty two others were rescued as the raging Iran-US conflict intensified sending, sending ripples to South Asia as well.

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday came to the rescue of another Iranian ship, the naval auxiliary vessel IRIS Booshehr, which was stranded in Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone but outside its maritime boundary. Sri Lanka offloaded 208 crew members from the ship as President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said his island nation had a "humanitarian responsibility" to take in the crew.

What US said on repatriation of Iris Dena crew Jayne Howell, the charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Colombo, had told the Sri Lankan government that neither the Booshehr crew nor the 32 survivors of Iris should be repatriated to Iran, Reuters reported citing an internal State Department cable.

“Sri Lankan authorities should minimize Iranian attempts to use the detainees for propaganda,” the cable said, the report added. Howell also reportedly told the Israeli ambassador to India and Sri Lanka there was no plan to repatriate the crew to Iran. The envoy asked Howell whether there was any engagement with the crew to encourage "defection", the cable said.