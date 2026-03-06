‘Buy that oil, bring it to your refineries': Trump's Energy Secretary on why US gave 30-day Russian oil waiver to India

US energy secretary Chris Wright on Friday explained the reasoning behind “allowing” India to buy Russian oil, calling it a temporary measure aimed at easing the pressure on the crude market due to the conflict with Iran. Chris Wright, US energy secretary, said that it wasn't a policy change towards Russia. (Bloomberg File)

The 30-day waiver for India was announced earlier by US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Wright said it was a “practical way” to get the supply flowing.

“We have implemented short-term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure,” Wright said in a post on X.

Speaking to ABC News, the energy secretary said that it wasn't a policy change towards Russia but just a short-term measure.

“We reached out to our friends in India and said, ‘Buy that oil and bring it into your refineries, ’” he said in the interview.

Listen to what he said: