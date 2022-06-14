Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vehicular movement disrupted for 2nd day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s questioning
india news

Vehicular movement disrupted for 2nd day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s questioning

A traffic police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed in central Delhi to guide motorists and ensure a smooth flow of traffic
Congress supporters staging a protest over ED’s summon to Rahul Gandhi on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 10:39 AM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh

New Delhi: Vehicular movement was disrupted in parts of central Delhi for the second day because of the closure of some roads, restrictions, and diversions in view of Congress’s protests in solidarity with Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Gandhi for questioning again on Tuesday in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories regarding road blockages, vehicular movement, restrictions, and diversions on social media. In a tweet around 6.30 am, the police asked motorists to avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurugram Road between 10.45 am and 11.15 am citing special traffic arrangements. It did not say they were part of the measures in view of the protests.

Around an hour later, the police issued three more advisories via Twitter related to routes between Congress’s headquarters on Akbar Road to ED’s office on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” one of the tweets said. “Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.”

RELATED STORIES

The police also asked motorists to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction, and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and noon due to heavy traffic movement.

A traffic police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed in central Delhi to guide motorists and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP