‘Vengeful and petty’: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacks Centre over VB G RAM G Act

The Congress on Sunday flagged that several states have raised concerns regarding MGNREGA-substitute VB G RAM G Act, and said the new law would guarantee only centralisation and further financial stress on states.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launches attack on centre's VB G RAM G scheme, set to be implemented from July 1(PTI)

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government, "vengeful and petty" as ever, bulldozed the repeal of MGNREGA through Parliament without any thorough consultation with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development, state governments, or other relevant stakeholders.

Now it emerges that several states have raised concerns regarding its substitute VB G RAM G scheduled for launch from July 1, Ramesh said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP-governed states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have opposed the huge additional expenditure burden that is set to be levied on states, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP-governed states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have opposed the huge additional expenditure burden that is set to be levied on states, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Four other state governments have opposed the blackout period of the scheme during the peak agricultural season, Ramesh said, adding at least five states have sought an increase in the wages of rural workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four other state governments have opposed the blackout period of the scheme during the peak agricultural season, Ramesh said, adding at least five states have sought an increase in the wages of rural workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Months after opposing it, Punjab govt notifies VB-G RAM G scheme {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Months after opposing it, Punjab govt notifies VB-G RAM G scheme {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rural Development Minister's (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) own home state Madhya Pradesh is voicing concerns around the Modi government's new pet project, Ramesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rural Development Minister's (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) own home state Madhya Pradesh is voicing concerns around the Modi government's new pet project, Ramesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "MGNREGA guaranteed right to work derived from the Constitution. VB G RAM G will guarantee only centralisation and further financial stress on states," Ramesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "MGNREGA guaranteed right to work derived from the Constitution. VB G RAM G will guarantee only centralisation and further financial stress on states," Ramesh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress has alleged that the only guarantee that the law offers is that of "extreme centralisation" and "weakening of the bargaining power of rural labour".

Also Read I Himachal govt constitutes panel to study VB-G RAM G scheme

The Centre had announced that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Also Read I What’s the deal with BJP? Warring questions AAP over VB-G RAMG rollout in PunjabThe new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households.

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