...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Vengeful and petty’: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacks Centre over VB G RAM G Act

Criticising the lack of reference and approval from parliament, Ramesh flags additional financial burden on states caused by MGNREGA-substitute

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 01:29 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Congress on Sunday flagged that several states have raised concerns regarding MGNREGA-substitute VB G RAM G Act, and said the new law would guarantee only centralisation and further financial stress on states.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launches attack on centre's VB G RAM G scheme, set to be implemented from July 1(PTI)

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government, "vengeful and petty" as ever, bulldozed the repeal of MGNREGA through Parliament without any thorough consultation with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development, state governments, or other relevant stakeholders.

Now it emerges that several states have raised concerns regarding its substitute VB G RAM G scheduled for launch from July 1, Ramesh said on X.

The Congress has alleged that the only guarantee that the law offers is that of "extreme centralisation" and "weakening of the bargaining power of rural labour".

Also Read I Himachal govt constitutes panel to study VB-G RAM G scheme

The Centre had announced that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act will come into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Also Read I What’s the deal with BJP? Warring questions AAP over VB-G RAMG rollout in PunjabThe new Act will have a fresh framework that promises 125 days of statutory wage employment to rural households.

 
congress jairam ramesh rural development
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Vengeful and petty’: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacks Centre over VB G RAM G Act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.