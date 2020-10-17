e-paper
Venkaiah Naidu calls for building equitable society on International Day for Eradication of Poverty

"Today, let us strive together for the uplift of the downtrodden & build a more equitable society. We need to address the root cause of poverty in all its dimensions, be it economic, social, legal or environmental," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 13:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The theme for the Day this year addresses the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all, according to the United Nation
The theme for the Day this year addresses the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all, according to the United Nation(ANI)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for building a more equitable society on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The theme for the Day this year addresses the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all, according to the United Nations.

“Today, let us strive together for the uplift of the downtrodden & build a more equitable society. We need to address the root cause of poverty in all its dimensions, be it economic, social, legal or environmental,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

