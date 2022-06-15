Home / India News / Veracity of video showing custodial assault yet to be ascertained: UP Police
Veracity of video showing custodial assault yet to be ascertained: UP Police

Some news reports claimed the assault took place in Saharanpur and quoted relatives of the alleged rioters accusing police of being high-handed
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks about Prophet Muhammad triggered protests and police action. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Days after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a video on Twitter showing alleged rioters being purportedly assaulted in custody in Saharanpur, a police officer said the authenticity of the alleged assault was yet to be ascertained.

“None have approached us so far [over the video]. Moreover, the authenticity of the viral video too is not confirmed, nor is the place where the incident shown in the video took place,” said Saharanpur’s additional police superintendent Rajesh Kumar.

Some news reports claimed the assault took place in Saharanpur and quoted relatives of the alleged rioters accusing police of being high-handed.

Kumar insisted they have not received any complaints over the alleged assault. “Since there is no complaint, there is no investigation on the contents of the viral video either.”

Tripathi shared the tweet with the caption: “Balwaiyon ko return gift [return gift to rioters.” It was posted on the day protests were held in Saharanpur and other parts of the Uttar Pradesh against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments about Prophet Muhammad and provoked outrage.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has advised BJP leaders against speaking about Sharma’s remarks.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
