‘Very basic structure of society’ at risk due to deepfakes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged the growing threat posed by deepfakes and coordinated disinformation campaigns, warning that the very foundation of public trust is under strain globally. Disinformation barrage creating artificial distrust, says Ashwini Vaishnaw (YouTube)

The rapid evolution of technology has enabled the creation and spread of manipulated content at an unprecedented scale, Vaishnaw said while speaking at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026.

“The way the world is emerging today the core tenet of trust is under threat,” he said, underlining that misinformation is no longer isolated but systemic.

Detailing the nature of the threat, he added, “The threat is coming from so many different angles – Deepfakes – which can make you belief things which have never happened anyway.”

Vaishnaw also cautioned against sustained misinformation campaigns that distort public perception. “Disinformation barrage - which can cause that sense of distrust which dosnt exist in the real life,” he said.

He further pointed to the creation of fabricated digital material targeting respected individuals. “Creating synthetically generated pictures of people well respected in society, creating videos which have absolutely no corelation with reality,” he said.

According to the minister, the impact of such manipulated content goes beyond individual harm. “All that so called content when reaches the common citizen, they start questioning the very basic structure of the society,” he said.

He added that the challenge is not limited to India, noting that it is “happening everywhere not only in India,” and reflects a broader global concern over the misuse of emerging technologies.

DNPA conclave 2026 The DNPA event is aimed at bringing together policymakers, media leaders and industry specialists to discuss developments in digital journalism and artificial intelligence.

The event will focus on regulatory frameworks, newsroom transformation, content monetisation and the broader economics of digital publishing in an AI-driven environment.

Mariam Mammen Mathew, Chairperson of the Digital News Publishers Association, said, “At a time when AI is reshaping the very foundations of news, it is critical for publishers, policymakers and platforms to come together and build a framework rooted in trust and responsibility."

Puneet Gupt, Vice-Chairperson, added, “The future of digital journalism will depend on how effectively we align innovation with sustainability, fair value exchange and public interest.”