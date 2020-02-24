‘Very distressing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:10 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene to restore law and order in the national capital after reports of clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in east Delhi.

In a tweet that came after videos and photos emerged on social media of groups of people burning vehicles and throwing stones - sometimes in the presence of police personnel - Chief Minister Kejriwal sought the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal responded on Twitter, announcing that he had instructed Delhi Police and Police Commissioner AK Patnaik to “ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi.”

“The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” Anil Baijal tweeted.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

A few videos that made its way to social media showed civilians standing next to policemen picking up stones and hurling them at their target. In one clip, the a couple of policemen also join in.

“I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n (Anil Baijal and) Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n (and) ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” the chief minister tweeted.

Kejriwal described reports of violence coming from parts of Delhi as “very distressing news”.

Soon after, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also appealed for peace. In a tweet, Tiwari said in light of reports of violence from east Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar and its neighbourhood, people should exercise restraint, not be influenced by rumours and maintain peace.

The first statement from the police came several hours after the first clash was reported around noon in Maujpur. North-East district police chief Ved Prakash Surya claimed that the situation “is now under control”.

“We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people,” he said, according to news agency ANI.