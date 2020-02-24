e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Very distressing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes

‘Very distressing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to the Centre to restore law and order situation in Delhi after clashes erupt in north-east Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to the Centre to restore law and order situation in Delhi after clashes erupt in north-east Delhi(PTI Photo )
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene to restore law and order in the national capital after reports of clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in east Delhi.

In a tweet that came after videos and photos emerged on social media of groups of people burning vehicles and throwing stones - sometimes in the presence of police personnel - Chief Minister Kejriwal sought the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal responded on Twitter, announcing that he had instructed Delhi Police and Police Commissioner AK Patnaik to “ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi.”

“The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” Anil Baijal tweeted.

 

 

A few videos that made its way to social media showed civilians standing next to policemen picking up stones and hurling them at their target. In one clip, the a couple of policemen also join in.

“I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n (Anil Baijal and) Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n (and) ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” the chief minister tweeted.

Kejriwal described reports of violence coming from parts of Delhi as “very distressing news”.

Soon after, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also appealed for peace. In a tweet, Tiwari said in light of reports of violence from east Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar and its neighbourhood, people should exercise restraint, not be influenced by rumours and maintain peace.

The first statement from the police came several hours after the first clash was reported around noon in Maujpur. North-East district police chief Ved Prakash Surya claimed that the situation “is now under control”.

“We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

tags
top news
Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur
Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs and price
Realme X50 Pro launched in India: Specs and price
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news