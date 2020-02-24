Vehicles, houses set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:57 IST

Clashes that broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday quickly deteriorated into arson with attackers attacking shops and houses of people belonging to the rival group.

The clashes have taken place between Maujpur and Jaffrabad metro stations, both of which have been shut.

The clashes began with rival groups pelting stones at each other. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the warring groups but struggled to contain the situation. The police managed to keep the warring groups at bay for some time before the situation started to get out of hand.

Arsonists set of fire a shop and broke shutters of other shops using stones and set artificial grass outside the shops on fire. Four houses were set on fire one after the other but fortunately occupants had vacated them.

The violence forced Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijl.

Amid the mayhem, a mob shouted not to let media persons record any videos.

A young man in his early 20s was attacked by a mob after which the police lathi charged the mob.

At Jaffrabad, arsonists targeted vehicles, burning a few of them and forcing other drivers to rush to safety.

The protest by women against the CAA near the Jaffrabad metro station that acted as a catalyst for the violence at Maujpur, however, continued. There is heavy deployment of police force in Jaffrabad.

Around 3 pm the police called in reinforcement.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. The DMRC had closed the Jaffrabad station Sunday morning and Maujpur later in the evening when the clashes broke out for the first time. The two stations are close to each other.

Buildings around the metro station at Maujpur have suffered damages and windows of many of them have been smashed.

The protest against the CAA in Jaffrabad began Saturday night after about 500 women a sit in and blocked a road.

Police also used tear gas Sunday evening in Maujpur after pro-CAA supporters and anti-CAA protesters attacked each other with stones soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove the protestors within three days

Mishra who lost the Delhi assembly elections recently, said that he would give only three days to the police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh because US President Donald Trump would be in the city for a two-day trip from Monday evening.

“A three day ultimatum to the police -- to clear the roads and after that please do not try to convince us, we would not even listen to you,” Mishra said in a tweet.

Mishra said he gave ultimatum to police as those gathered at Maujpur Chowk would not leave the place unless some “concrete” assurance was offered to them.