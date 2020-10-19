Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:40 IST

Many parts of north-west India have been impacted by poor air quality, while some are also recording very poor category air, including Ballabgarh in Haryana with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 302; Bhiwandi in Rajasthan with an AQI reading of 306 and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with an AQI reading of 323 on Monday morning.

The national capital’s air belonged to the poor category on Monday at 7 am, as the AQI showed 231.

Delhi-national capital region (NCR) is likely to record poor to very poor category on Monday because of extensive stubble fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, which has been further aggravated by north-westerly wind, according to air quality early warning system of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Also Read: Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise

In an unrelated development, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on Monday, which will bring widespread and heavy rainfall to many parts of peninsular India. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

An east-west trough is likely to develop from east-central Bay of Bengal to coastal Karnataka across west-central Bay of Bengal and peninsular India on Tuesday. The weather condition is likely to persist over the next three-four days.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over south India, except for Kerala and Lakshadweep, during the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Telangana and Tamil Nadu on Monday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP) and coastal and northern interior Karnataka may experience a similar weather condition on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The withdrawal line of monsoon is passing along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar. Due to consecutive development of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and rainfall in many parts of the country, the withdrawal of monsoon is delayed.

Usually, monsoon withdraws completely by October 15, which is followed by the onset of north-east monsoon.